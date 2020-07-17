Zim executive Ndlovu assumes global top post

Zimbabwe-born July Ndlovu has assumed the chairmanship of United Kingdom headquartered, World Coal Association (WCA), a global industry association bringing together major international coal producers and stakeholders.

Ndlovu is also chief executive officer of Anglo American coal business in South Africa.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

“The World Coal Association (WCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of July Ndlovu, CEO of Anglo American’s coal business in South Africa, as its new chairman,” WCA announced recently.

“The WCA represents responsible global industry players who are committed to shaping a sustainable future for coal. The appointment of Ndlovu brings new leadership for the WCA in key global markets, with South Africa being a major supplier to emerging economies.”

The WCA works to demonstrate and gain acceptance for the fundamental role coal plays in achieving a sustainable and lower carbon energy future.

It also researches on the role of coal and electricity generation on the globe.

Coal accounts for 41% of the world’s electricity generation. It is the key fuel for generating electricity on almost all continents, with almost all developed and developing countries relying on coal for the stable and secure supply of electricity.

Ndlovu in his acceptance speech said he would work with stakeholders to deliver a new era of clean coal technologies.

“I am honoured to chair the WCA at a time when the role of responsible coal is front and centre. Our industry provides access to reliable and affordable energy for many countries, particularly in the developing world, while also supplying an essential steelmaking ingredient for global infrastructure development. Our role is to ensure that we meet both our customers’ needs and society’s expectations of us, including by working together to deliver a new era of clean coal technologies,” he said.

WCA chief executive Michelle Manook highlighted that with the support from the incoming chairman the organisation would continue to transform the coal industry in the world.

“I warmly welcome July Ndlovu into the role of WCA chairman to support our organisation as the leading voice on coal. We find ourselves at a pivotal moment for the coal industry. Our world still needs coal. We have a real opportunity and a responsibility to our employees, peer industries, governments, shareholders, and communities which are supported by coal globally. The entire coal industry must transform, transition, and work together meaningfully to meet these expectations and deliver the sustainable future that clean coal can bring, to both economic growth and everyday life,” Manook said.

Ndlovu joined Anglo American in 2001 and was appointed CEO of the group’s coal business in South Africa in 2016. Prior to this, Ndlovu, who hails from Shurugwi, was executive head of processing for Anglo American’s Platinum Group Metals business and was employed by Anglo American subsidiaries in Zimbabwe, where he held senior managerial positions in metallurgical operations and technical services.

He replaced Glenn Kellow, who served a two-year term.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw