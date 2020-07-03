Zanu PF fissures laid bare in Mash East

Tension is brewing within the Zanu PF Mashonaland East province women’s league after the league reportedly refused to hand over a party vehicle to the recently reinstated chairperson Nyarai Tsvuura.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Tsvuura was reinstated to the position by the politburo after she was suspended over trumped-up charges by members from her province.

The firebrand politician, who is also a proportional representation legislator, is reportedly facing resistance from top national and provincial women’s league officials, who were defying the politburo and refusing to handover the party vehicle to her, among other things.

NewsDay is reliably informed that by yesterday, Tsvuura had not yet received the party vehicle and that it was currently being used by her deputy, Lyn Gororo.

“It is a sad scenario indeed. Tsvuura was reinstated by the politburo and they are saying they cannot accept that decision saying she was not elected to that post. The interesting part is that most of party officials in this province were recommended and co-opted after the fall of (the late former President Robert) Mugabe,” a top party official said.

“We are not talking of elections yet, but we have some people with their agendas already frustrating the chairlady with mere accusations. She has been denied the party vehicle since the reinstatement and this will disturb the party.”

Tsvuura refused to comment on the matter, while Zanu PF provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza was not answering his mobile phone.

Matiza recently wrote to the provincial women’s league ordering them to abide by the politburo’s decision.

Tsvuura was part of the new provincial executive that took over the reins following the ascendance of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party leader in 2017.

