Volleyball association looks beyond COVID-19

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has come up with lists of players for different national teams in preparation for the start of season next year.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Volleyball is one of the “high-risk” sport codes that remains banned in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, ZVA has refused to sit on their laurels and have started preparations for next season with an announcement of different national team provisional squads.

They have announced squads for the senior men and ladies, the Under-23 men and women, the senior Under-23 and 19 beach volleyball teams for both male and female categories.

ZVA vice-president Brian Manuel said they would soon announce the Under-19 teams.

He said they did not want to have hiccups in case they had assignments post-COVID-19.

“Generally, I can say we have tentative teams as per Sports and Recreation Commission expectations and should we have any assignment, we won’t have challenges picking the teams. We will be announcing the Under-19 teams soon as the selectors are winding up the selection,” Manuel said.

“The players listed therein will be first on call-up for any national assignment during the period year 2020-2021 with options to bring in other players in the event of failure to respond to the call-up when so called.”

He said his association was ready to resume operations if they were given the green light.

“Unfortunately, we were labelled a high-risk sport, but we are ready to resume. We have different formats of play for consideration,” he said.

The 10-member selection committee includes Jasper Moyo, Donald Chademana, Nyashadzashe Takawira, Dzimbanhete Makwangudze, Erasmus Mpukuta, Jonathan Gava, Munyaradzi Mavima, Aaron Mutede, Chrispen Chibhira and Nigel Sibangani.

