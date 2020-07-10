UK based Vaka launches borehole drilling service in Zimbabwe for diasporans

UK based building materials supplier, “Vaka Building Materials and Hardware” has introduced a borehole installation service for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to install boreholes back home. Customers in the diaspora can now pay for borehole installations anywhere in Zimbabwe. Speaking to Nehanda Radio about the new product range, the CEO of Vaka, Tapiwa Kundoro said; “This is an innovative opportunity for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to install boreholes for their loved one’s home and also on their own properties.”

With the water crisis that has been around and the quality of water reducing, it’s the right time to get a borehole installed. We want to make sure that loved ones at home always access to clean water within the comfort of their own homes,” Kundoro added.

Vaka is an official agent for many Zimbabwean based building materials suppliers that include Zimtile, Willdale Bricks, Impipower, Metrotile, Duraworld, Sorwell Steel, Lafarge and many more.

With branches in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo and a distribution network that supplies all over Zimbabwe, Vaka has helped many Zimbabweans in the diaspora to build homes back in Zimbabwe.

To find out more about these products or buying building materials you can contact Vaka on +447858946317 or visit www.vaka.co.zw

