Shabanie Mine turn to prodigal son

AILING former Premier Soccer League side Shabanie Mine have turned to their former player Arnold Jani to help them revive the club’s fortunes.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

While the financial difficulties at Shabanie Mine have been the biggest cause for their recent demise which saw them avoiding demotion to Division Two by a whisker last season, it is the lack of acumen on the technical bench that has also caused them problems.

Last season, they were coached by former Bulawayo city assistant coach Timothy Maphosa.

NewsDay Sport understands that the club’s new executive led by Elias Marufu has engaged Jani, fondly known as Dunga, to save the Shabanie Mine brand in the face of adversity.

Reports suggest that the two parties have agreed terms and Jani will be announced as the club’s new coach soon.

Jani spent the last three seasons at Division One side MSU FC where he was Joseph Micheal’s assistant.

Club spokesperson Weston Wesley could neither deny nor confirm their intention to pin down Jani, but reiterated that the new executive was working on some contractual modalities with Maphosa.

“We cannot be in a hurry to speak of that because remember we had a coach last season. We have not had an opportunity to sit and talk to him because of so many reasons.

“So we are working on some contractual modalities, and then announce our decision. Changes might happen, but we have to follow the correct channels so that we avoid embroiling ourselves in contractual disputes,” Wesley said.

Meanwhile, reports from the Zvishavane camp suggest that Shabanie Mine’s former gaffer Luke Masomere has offered to play a technical advisory role to the club. He was unreachable for a comment.

The club also received a massive boost following the return of striker Nigel Papias who spent the better part of last season on the sidelines after falling out with his former paymasters, FC Platinum.

