Kireni inspires upcoming artiste

MARABI artiste Kireni Zulu has inspired upcoming Afro- jazz musician Ropafadzo Motsi.

BY TARISAI MUDAHONDO

Motsi told NewsDay Life&Style that he was groomed by Zulu after having ventured into music at a tender age.

“I started my music career at a tender age, but my career discovered light when l met Kireni Zulu who gave me abundant support throughout my projects, he is my inspiration,” he said.

The musician said Zulu was a father figure who has helped many upcoming artistes in their trying times and labelled him as a stage management teacher.

Motsi recorded his debut five-track album, Sarura Wako, last year. It was recorded at True One studio.

He is currently working on his second album, Maruva Enyika, with his mentor. The latest offering is set for release next month.

The 28-year-old musician fronts a band called History Makers.

