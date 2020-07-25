ED appoints ZMC, ZHRC commissioners

BY STAFF REPORTER

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed new members of the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) and filled vacant positions in the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).

The appointments, announced by Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, are with immediate effect.

Ruby Magosvongwe was appointed ZMC chairperson, with lawyers Dumisani Mashingaidze, Mirriam Tose Majome and Tanaka Muganyi, journalists Susan Makore and Phillip Pasirayi, media lecturer Jaspher Maphosa, Retired Major Edward Mbewe and information science expert Aleck Ncube as the other commissioners.

At the ZHRC, Angeline Guvamombe, Dorothy Moyo, Beauty Kajese, Cowen Dziva and Brian Penduka were appointed to fill vacant posts following the retirement of Ellen Sithole (deputy chairperson), Joseph Kurebwa, Kwanele Jirira and Bulawayo former mayor Japhet Ndabeni-Ncube in May, while Carrol Khombe resigned in October 2018.

