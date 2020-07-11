Churches invites political parties to dialogue

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

ZIMBABWE Council of Churches (ZCC) secretary-general Kenneth Mtata has revealed that political parties invited to the church’s mediated dialogue on Monday next week have submitted conditions for their participation.

Mtata early this week said the churches wanted to bring together all political parties, including protagonists President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF) and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to dialogue as part of efforts to end the political and economic crisis in the country.

The dialogue has been planned for July 13 in Harare and Mtata yesterday said preparations were at an advanced stage.

He said a lot of ground work had been covered.

“We are really grateful for the positive response we are receiving from political parties through the bilateral preparatory meetings,” Mtata said yesterday.

“Many (political parties) have been clear about the significance of this meeting, ground rules for engagement and their overall expectations. We continue with preparations with confidence.”

Both Chamisa and Zanu PF have confirmed receiving the invites for the meeting, but were keeping their cards close to the chest on whether they will participate or not.’

Mtata yesterday refused to divulge the responses they had received from the parties.

“We do not want to jeopardise the process by revealing more details about the reactions of the invited parties,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw