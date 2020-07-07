Award-winning poet ventures into music

BULAWAYO poet Racheal “Voko” Ncube (24), popularly known by the stage name Voko, has released a single tilted Baba Wami based on her life experiences.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

Voko is an award-winning afro-groove artiste who is part of Amadramatics broadcasting on Skyz Metro FM on Sundays and was once a radio presenter at Charisma Radio, which broadcast on DStv.

Voko said the track Baba Wami carried an important message for listeners that had lost hope.

“Even if you do not have anything or anyone in life, you can have everything that your heart desires for the Lord is there to provide everyday,” Voko said.

“In writing the track, I looked at my life and I became convinced that the Lord has been there for me since day one. He has never let me down while playing the motherly and fatherly role in my life.”

Voko said the single was released on June 29 and produced by Thunga-nyc at Candy Ice studios.

Meanwhile, she said her poetry was “flourishing” after publishing a poetry collection titled From these Poetic Issues with Bolelo Publishers last year.

She said she was also part of a forthcoming anthology titled Write the World featuring other poets from Zambia, Malawi, Kenya and South Africa.

Voko, a versatile artist, said she had been part of several projects under Youth for Innovation Trust in partnership with other originations and this year managed to feature in a play called Issues including a short film titled Charm Under Mountain Peak.

“As an actress, I have appeared in a short film called American Dollar under Motion Pulse Visuals directed by Tembo and currently we are working on a movie called Changes which is in progress due to the lockdown,” Voko said.

Voko, who is a quantity surveyor by profession, scooped an award for community and arts management at Bulawayo Arts Awards last year.

