Rukobo sheds off old image

VERSATILE artiste Rudo Rukobo yesterday said she has been taking advantage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown to work on her clothing label project and an extended play (EP) set to feature Tocky Vibes and Jah Master.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Rukobo, who returned from South Africa (SA) in March this year, said she has rebranded her artistic name from Rux to WekwaRukobo.

“I have taken advantage of this lockdown to fully work on my projects. I am working on a clothing label, WekwaRukobo, that I will launch soon after the lockdown. If the lockdown is not lifted I will have a small event with models wearing my clothes in two months’ time,” she said.

“I am also working on an EP titled Machena with Shabach Entertainment featuring Tocky Vibes and Jah Master.”

Rukobo, who fuses jazz and traditional music, said penetrating the local market was not easy but expressed confidence that she would climb up the ladder.

“I have been in the music industry for four years doing traditional and Afro jazz. The journey wasn’t easy. It’s always not easy to penetrate the market but with time people will get to know me and appreciate my work. Getting airplay is not easy but I have been getting that lately,” she said.

The artiste, who is also a model, aspiring actress and a television presenter, said she did not totally leave her Mzanzi base but just came back home to work on her projects.

