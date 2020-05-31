Lock relishes China Davis Cup challenge

ZIMBABWE number one tennis player Benjamin Lock is relishing the seemingly tough Davis Cup World Group II challenge against China scheduled for mid-September this year.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

With sport slowly resuming around the world, it’s likely that Davis Cup matches will go ahead as scheduled, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Lock starred in Zimbabwe’s 3–1 victory over Syria at Harare Sports Club in early March.

Zimbabwe host 39th ranked China on the weekend of September 18–20.

“We had a difficult draw in the Davis CUP to draw the number seed in our group but the good thing is we are playing at home and as you know it is extremely difficult for a country too come and play well here,” Lock said.

“It is a difficult environment to play with the crowd and obviously with the altitude it swings a lot in our favour. But China is a very good team and they a lot of good players I know they will be bringing in their full squad. We are really excited for the match and we have great chances to win that,” the 27-year-old star added.

Lock is confident that the tie which is at least three months away will go ahead as planned despite COVID-19 virus fears.

“I think the odds are in our favour to have the tie. I think by that things would have opened up a little bit and it’s just two nations competing against each other so it can be in a more controlled environment than hosting an actual tournament so I think the chances are good that matches will be played,” Lock said.

Lock who had a memorable start to the year winning his first ATP Challenger event at Launceston in February.

The tennis star is itching for the return to competitive tennis.

“I am really missing the tour. I am missing the travelling. We had a set schedule that we were set on playing at the beginning of the year and obvious that has been interrupted so it is quite tough to see all your favourite tournaments which you want to play disappear or be cancelled.

“Anyway, it is what it is and just very excited to start playing again, to start practising and I can’t wait to get back to competing and playing tournaments,” he said.

