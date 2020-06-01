Anonymous sponsor Boss D makes waves

An anonymous music promoter only identified as Boss D is making waves with the New lockdown Show dubbed “Boss D Live Lockdown Party” which has so far aired two shows and is trending after the splendid performance by Andy Muridzo , Baba Harare , Poptain & Spucky B backed by Shabach the Band a few days ago

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

The show is aired on Saturday every two weeks on Zimcelebs Official , Zimbabwe Social Media News and Star Fm Facebook pages and is presented by Dj Mbale and Noxy Diva.

The first edition featured Tamy Moyo, Daruler ,Nutty O and Killer T and it had over 12 thousand live viewers. The Recent Edition held over the weekend had Baba Harare, Andy Muridzo , Spucky B and Poptain.

Who is Boss D? Almost everyone in the comment section was asking who Boss D is and some jokingly came up with assumptions that it might be the President ED who had decided to venture into music promotion but the truth is no one knows who he is even the team behind the show.

Speaking to Lewis John who is one of the admins on Zimcelebs, he revealed how Boss D approached them together with Stewart Nyamayaro to start the show and how he wanted to remain anonymous.

“We got a message in our inbox on Zimcelebs Instagram page from an account “Bossd351” and he said I want you guys to do lockdown shows and I will pay for everything and I want to remain anonymous and you just tell me what you need. We have never met him we only talk on Instagram and he just tells us where to pick up the money for payments:. He said

Comedian Kuda Chamisa took to Instagram to express his gratitude and commented on the Boss D Lockdown part 2 performances and threw shade at Prophet Passion saying his live videos had too many adverts of him unlike boss d.

“Ndoda kungo bigger boss d haa live yamakaita nezuro yanga yakaipa..zvasiyana nevapfanha ana twabam vekuti everytwo minutes n’e n’e n’e n’e gore regonzo ha wangu unoneta unomuguta every two minutes pari kubuda ma Lamborghini ma ferrari ne ndege wangu pamunenge mapedza munenge maguta but Boss D makapaita pasina kana problem hatisati tambokuonai plus vanhu vese vakagona” he commented .

