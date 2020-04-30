Le Savage reflects on music career

BULAWAYO artiste Stuart “Stewie Le Savage” Chikuni (24) has described his music career as a journey of a thousand miles that started with one step after producing a string of successful singles.

BY SILAS NKALA

His first production, Musical Therapy (2018), became his breakout song, followed by Voice of the Oppressed, featuring producer Shuza Drums, in the same year.

“It all started as a dream which was turned into a goal that is slowly but surely turning into reality,” he said.

Le Savage said the single tells the story of a 21st century black man.

“In the same year I released my second single titled The Breakup Song which is currently my only solo project — a spoken word deep house song which looks at the picture of a heartbroken man after breaking up with a woman he has been involved with for quite a long time,” he said.

This was followed by Umthombo Wothando, featuring producer Base Wasilewski, released on Africa Day this year as a dedication to Africa.

“I can safely say it is my biggest project so far for it has been remixed by three South African producers and has been played on MetroFM in South Africa and on YFM. Then in December 2019 on Unity Day I dedicated a song, Freedom Train featuring Novuyo Seagirl and Base Wasilewski, to Zimbabwe, questioning the country’s unity,” he said

.

Le Savage said he was currently working on a full album but his plans have been scuttled by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“But I believe this lockdown is for the best because it gave me time to introspect and find myself and it also gave me time to write new content,” he said.

