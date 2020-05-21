Harambee Stars forward lauds Kadewere

KENYA national football team star, Mike Olunga has heaped praise on former teammate and Warriors forward Tino Kadewere , describing him as one of the best African players currently plying their trade in Europe.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Olunga and Kadewere shared the same dressing room at Swedish side Djurgardens in 2016.

The pair, however, parted ways when Kadewere joined Le Havre in France while Olunga moved to Japan.

Kadewere recently joined French giants Lyon after a successful stint with Le Harve, where his goals clinched him the French Ligue 2 Golden Boot award.

Olunga has kept a close eye on Kadewere since 2016 and believes the former Harare City forward is on the path to becoming one of the greatest Zimbabwean players.

“He is one of the best and humble players I have come across. When I arrived there (Sweden), he was already part of the team. He welcomed me like his own brother and, indeed, his African compatriot,” Olunga said.

“In terms of interaction, he was a darling because he socialised with us all and he was keen to learn all our languages.

“From my view, he was one of the best and top strikers at the Swedish side and his rise to me came as no surprise, but it was written all over since he moved to join the French side.

“He did wonders with the ball at his feet. What made him special for the team was his age and what he did.

“In 2016, I remember he was one of the players who was reviewed to have run the most kilometres, which shows his energy levels,” he said.

Olunga was particularly impressed with Kadewere’s versatility.

“He could play as a striker and a midfielder, he was a versatile player and I believe that capability makes him a special player for Zimbabwe and his current club,” he said.

“Given the chance I think he is the next best thing for the Zimbabwean national team. “I think Tino is one player who is destined for greatness because where he came from made him the kind of player he is and just wish him the best in his new challenge.”

After his success in Ligue 2, Kadewere steps into a much bigger league and club when he starts work at Lyon. There he will face stiffer competition for a place in the team, but the expected departure of striker Mousa Dembele, could open up a spot for him.

