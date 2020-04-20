Tunga actress dies

PROMISING actress, Patience Chimhavi , has died. She was 28.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Chimhavi, who featured as the warrior in popular television series Tunga and as Merjury in a web series, Zimbabwean Love Story, died on Friday last week after a short illness and was buried at Zororo Gardens Memorial Park in Chitungwiza on Saturday.

The deceased’s uncle, Eric Chengaose, told NewsDay Life & Style that Chimhavi was admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital after an asthma attack on Tuesday.

“Further tests revealed her kidneys were not functioning properly. Her condition deteriorated rapidly on Thursday night and she passed on yesterday (Friday) Anemia was also cited as the other major reason which made her to succumb,” he said.

Chengaose said her niece was born an actress.

“She was an extremely talented young woman. I would like to believe that she was born an actress because she could just gel into any role without any difficulties. I encouraged and supported her all the way in every endeavour she embarked on,” he said.

He said besides acting, Chimhavi had several other skills, including culinary, which saw her having a stint at Cape Town University in South Africa “on the catering side”.

Doris Murwira, the deceased’s grandmother who stayed with her, said her death was a huge loss.

Tunga producer and director William “Slimaz” Magombedze who worked with Chimhavi since November last year, described her as a creative who was committed to her work and was willing to learn new things.

“I worked with her on Tunga and a web series Zimbabwean Love Story. She was eager to learn, joyful and so committed to work. She would ask if she can help even on the crew side. She loved cooking and backing. I remember when we were at Tunga camp she used to help out with cooking,” he said.

“She could quickly get attached to any role you give her. We used to call her MJ because she was full of jokes,” he said.

