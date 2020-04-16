Top DJ in COVID-19 awareness campaign

A TOP wheelspinner with the Private Lounge in Bulawayo, Thompson “DJ TR” Risimati, has vowed to use his prowess on the turntable to encourage his fans to adopt preventive health habits in the campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

BY JOEL TSVAKWI

Following the outbreak of COVID- 19, DJ TR has been using his influence in adult entertainment to offer some health tips to his fans, using his slots in the club to speak about COVID-19 preventive measures.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, the deck master said it was a great opportunity to grow their brand by engaging in responsible activities to help society.

“The world of entertainment is very powerful so as a consequence of what is happening in the world, especially with COVID-19, we are also compelled to extend our services in a manner which will help our patrons,” he said.

“Some people might have missed opportunities to receive health tips on this pandemic because of their busy schedules, so I will be covering that gap by ensuring the spread of preventative measures in an interactive and entertaining manner.”

Having opened doors a few years ago, the joint has fast gained popularity among merrymakers and has seen renowned dancehall artistes providing entertainment at the club especially on Friday nights.

