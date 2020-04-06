Skylake borehole donates two boreholes to Wilkins Hospital

A local borehole drilling company, Skylake Borehole Drilling has donated two boreholes to Wilkins Hospital to bolster the country’s resources of the health sector amid coronavirus pandemic.

Online Reporter

Addressing his two deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi respectively, at the handover event at State House, President Emmerson Mnangagwa accepted and appreciated the donations made by Skylake Drilling.

Watch video below:

“In support of fighting this pandemic we have been given boreholes at Wilkins hospital. Our taskforce led by vice president Mohadi will decide where it’s appropriate to place the boreholes donated to our hospital” he said

Skylake Managing Director, Tatenda Samukange said as part of giving back to the community he has found this as the best time to support both the community and government in fighting this deadly pandemic.

“It is with great pleasure for Skylake Borehole Drilling to contribute in eradicating the coronavirus pandemic. Provision of water and sanitation is crucial for the smooth running of Wilkins hospital” he said.

Wilkins Hospital reopened its doors to the public at the weekend following a US$500 000 upgrade initiated by the Chinese business community.

The facility, which now looks like a world-class hospital, has been fitted with new equipment and has functional ICU units complete with piped oxygen.

Harare City Council health services director Prosper Chonzi said the development would go a long way in ensuring critical patients got the best attention.

We are very happy about this development and now we have some ventilators — about five. This facility can accommodate 10. We can now manage critically-ill patients,” Chonzi said.

The facility had no critical care equipment but had been designated for management of COVID-19 cases.

To date Skylake boreholes has drilled boreholes for schools, NGOs and individuals nationwide; the company is owned by Samukange, a 25 year old entrepreneur and has created employment for about 35 people.