Sitcom runs out of episodes

THE rib-cracking sitcom, Indlalifa (The Heir) production team yesterday said they were seeking permission to continue shooting in the wake of a national lockdown imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa barring public gatherings in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

This was after the series, which has been running on ZTV for 13 weeks, ran out of episodes.

The Afri-Art production team approached ZBC asking for permission to continue shooting and ensure constant supply of episodes, failure of which they would have to go off air.

“In a bid to counter the challenge, we requested a letter from ZBC to enable us to continue with our shoot. After getting the letter, it will then be Afri-Art CEO Allen Chigumira’s responsibility to give the green light to continue with the shoot while strictly practising safety,” producer Jeffery Sibanda told NewsDay Life & Style.

“As a production team, we have to adhere to the instruction given nationwide; that is to stay home and practise safety yet at the same time we have to look at the role we play in our communities.”

Sibanda said it was their mandate to keep the nation entertained during this extended lockdown and also spread awareness.

“The next episodes (8 and 9), which are mainly about COVID-19 and independence celebrations, had been shot just half way before lockdown,” he said.

Indlalifa (The Heir) is a 13-episode situational comedy about siblings who lost their rich father and they have to move into the family’s main house since their father’s will required them to do so in order to access their inheritance.

Drama begins when they discover that their father had another firstborn somewhere who immediately comes in and claims his position.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw