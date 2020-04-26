Moyo fires warning shot

UP-AND-COMING musician Fredrick Moyo who left the Chitungwiza-based gospel outfit – Echoes of Praise — to form the Visionaries has fired a warning shot with the release of his debut single Kunamata.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Moyo told NewsDay Life & Style that it took less than a month to complete the single, which was produced by Hillary Mazonde at Blacks Music studios.

Moyo said he had to leave Echoes of Praise, a Methodist Church in Zimbabwe outfit that accommodates members from Zengeza 3 after moving to Zengeza 4, which falls under Chitungwiza West Circuit.

“I then created a group which is not affiliated to the church. It’s more like an interdenominational group. Working with the Visionaries has been a superb experience,” he said.

The musician said the track, which was now playing on Radio Zimbabwe and National FM, introduced the Visionaries to the music fraternity and the nation.

“The song took us half a month to complete and we hope that it will make waves on chart shows,” he said.

The artiste said the song was derived from the biblical story of Job which encourages Christians to be prayerful.

“We derived the song from a well-known biblical story of Job when he was tempted by Satan. It encourages the Christians to keep on praying no matter how hard the situation is. There is assurance that one day God will help us out of our troubles or worries,” he said.

The new outfit is made up of Jose Marova, Ronald Mhembere, Onismas Magunda, Aleck Marova, Nashly Gweje, Wadzanai Kandiwa, Alfred Magumise, Felix Paradzayi, Owen Chikukwa, Dephin Manyonga, Tanyaradzwa Tania Matsika, Linona Mugabe, Tinashe Katapa, Bethel Chinyoka, Bryson Bvoro, Charles Kachuta, Patience Guzha, Brandon Sayi, Tariro Chirimumarara, Ronald Muchegwa, Ronald Ruzivo, Ivony Chigumira, Sam Chakaitwa, Timothy Samson and Humphrey Gamunorwa.

Moyo said he was mentored by Chitungwiza Harmony Singers and Minister Michael Mahendere.

