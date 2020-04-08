Komphela wants Golden Boot for Knox

LAMONTVILLE Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela wants Warriors’ striker Knox Mutizwa to nick the Absa Premier Soccer League Golden Boot as a reward for working so hard this season.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Mutizwa was on 11 goals when the Absa PSL was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango leading the pack with 14 goals.

Komphela is quoted in a South African publication saying he would love to see Malawian Mhango to win it, but feels his striker Mutizwa has put in a lot of work and deserves the gong.

“I think he (Mhango) peaked a bit late. But one would pray that he wins the top goalscorer, of which I want (Knox) Mutizwa (Arrows) to win so that he can feel that the amount of hard work he is put in is rewarded because he has done very well,” Komphela

said.

He tips Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs to win the Footballer of the Season award.

Like Mutizwa, Nurkovic is on 11 goals with Bradley Gobler, Peter Shalulile and Bongi Ntuli on 12 goals.

Grobler plays for Supersport United with Shalulie at Highlands Park while Ntuli is at AmaZulu.

Before the league was suspended, Golden Arrows had played 23 games, sitting on position seven on the log table.

Mutizwa plays alongside fellow countrymen Devine Lunga and former Warriors’ skipper Danny “Deco” Phiri.