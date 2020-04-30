High Court halts Epworth, Chitown demolitions

THE High Court yesterday ordered local authorities to stop the demolition of vending stalls and tuckshops in Epworth and Chitungwiza saying the act was illegal.

BY STAFF REPORTER

This was after a group of informal traders represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights filed an application seeking to stop the council and central government from demolishing their vending stalls and tuckshops across the country.

High Court judge Justice Munangati-Manongwa ordered that demolitions happening in Chitungwiza and Epworth must be stopped because they were unlawful and unprocedural.

“High Court orders demolitions to be stopped in Chitungwiza and Epworth as they are unlawful and unprocedural. ZLHR lawyers believe this ban should serve as a warning to the rest of all councils that demolitions will have repercussions on them,” the ZLHR tweeted after the court ruling.

