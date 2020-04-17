FC Platinum gaffer De Jongh misses football

FC PLATINUM coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh says he misses football, but has emphasised people’s health was more important than playing the popular game.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Dutchman has declared that he wants to win trophies for the Zvishavane-based Zimbabwe champions, but just a few months after he joined the club from Highlanders, the start of the league was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its not certain when it might begin.

“What is important first for now is we stop the coronavirus. The health of everyone in the world is most important. I miss football, but our first priority is on our health. I miss football because I am passionate about the game and I love football,” De Jongh said.

He said all his players were holed up in Zvishavane at their respective homes where they are doing individual training to keep themselves fit.

The nation awaits a pronouncement from the government on the lockdown that is supposed to end tomorrow.

“The boys are in town. We gave them programmes to follow at home and they have shown some discipline and good mentality,” De Jongh said.

On microblogging site Twitter, the Dutchman yesterday wrote: “Four in the middle. Time to attack.

Can’t wait for the season to start again. Stay safe and maintain the social distance. Together we will fight this virus,” he said.

Expectations will be high for De Jongh to continue FC Platinum’s winning ways after they won the league three times in a row but performed dismally in the group stages of the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

