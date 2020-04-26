Catching up with the Milestones That Will Shape the Future of UK’s Recruitment Industry Past COVID-19 Hurdles

As the UK Government extended the Coronavirus Lockdown for at least three more weeks, it is evident by now that until the development of a Coronavirus vaccine is accomplished, the problem is most likely to persist, perhaps even more lockdowns will be necessary.

While Governments across the world, including in the UK, are focusing on the best efforts to curb the spread of the virus, the economies are taken aback as many enterprises are facing disruption in their workflows and supply chains.

Among all the industries that have been feeling the ripples of a virus or lockdown-infused crisis, the recruitment industry has been a true-to-life commentator about the employment posture in the country, as for now and the months ahead. Many employers have evidently delayed or stopped their hiring efforts, firstly because of the increasing volatility faced by most of the markets, and secondly, as business processes are most likely to slow down for this year, company owners are thinking twice about recruiting new employees.

However, as push comes to shove, many enterprises have taken to improvising their methodologies in order to get through this unknown, uncertain time.

The Current Situation

Within a span of 4 months, the SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 outbreak has caused a total lockdown across most of the world, including the United Kingdom. Moreover, the curve is still on a steeper route, as of mid-April, more than 100,000 people have been affected and over 13,000 deaths have happened in the UK alone.

Not so long ago, even in January, the employment structure in the UK was at a record-breaking condition, as according to the Office for National Statistics, the employment rate in the nation hit a joint record of 76.5%, with an increase of 184,000 people in work, between the months November 2019 and January 2020. Even though it seems that the term ‘positive’ is having more of a negative impact than anything else this year, the UK Government has come with quite a few strategies to fight the crisis.

The Safer Grounds

In desperate attempts to safeguard its providence, offices across the UK are adapting to remote working methodologies to continue their operations, while complying with the stringent regulations of social distancing and staying indoors.

As of now, recruitments in the Construction Industry are in a better position since the UK government is going to need them for building more hospitals and testing facilities.

The UK iGaming industry is still enjoying a surging turnover, as the lookout for free penny slots have increased among the slot lovers having more time in hand.

During the lockdown phase, employers have no obligation to pay wages to their employees for the off-time, yet still, most of the large scale companies and even some of the medium enterprises are making generous efforts in sustaining their workforce.

The UK Government has announced that it will compensate up to 80% of an individual’s salary, on the basis that they faced a wage cut due to the pandemic. This is a generous effort of the Government to safeguard the blue-collar workers and small businesses.

EY, SAP, and Qualtrics Joined Forces to Help Governments in Their Fight Against COVID-19

To help the UK Government along with other 90 countries to control the influx of the rapidly evolving Coronavirus and it’s outcomes, Custom COVID-19 solutions and services will be provided by the collaborated agencies EY, Quantrics, and SAP.

The major facilities would include Pre-Screening and Routing services, that will allow citizens to digitally test their COVID-19 symptoms, without the initial need of a doctor, the system will automatically route the users to appropriate resources for health and safety and also generate automatic reports. The services are to be devised by Quantrics and SAP, while EY would implement them.

It is hopeful, that the collaborative efforts of the Government and improvising capabilities of the people will make it easier to look ahead to a brighter future, even before the vaccine is finally created.

