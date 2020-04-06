Afro-pop musician hails yesteryear songs

RISING Afro-pop artiste Rumbidzai “Rumbie Rue” Mamvura has hailed yesteryear songs for putting her on the spotlight, saying that they have a way of making the audience engage with new artistes.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

The musician said she had struggled to get airplay on the country’s radio stations but old school covers had boosted her music.

Following the recent release of her debut album, Rwendo, Mamvura told NewsDay Life & Style last week that old school music was still popular.

She has done covers for artistes including Don Williams, Tracy Chapman, Lucky Dube (late) and Michael Lannas.

“Their music challenges me to aim higher. I find it easier relating to their music. It could be about love or life in general and I can easily sing along,” she said.

The 32-year-old songbird said she was happy that her music has now been well-received by the market.

Rwendo, which was recorded and produced by Ishan, Teddy Rusike, Jamal Records and Zim College of Music Studio, was centred on painful relationships and advice to teenagers.

“Music makes an ordinary day become extra-ordinary as it takes you miles away from your problems and also motivate you to achieve your goals. I said to myself I have a unique and strong voice, let me get to people’s hearts from hearing my music,” she said.

Her nine-track album which was recently launched at Theatre in the Park, has songs such as Missing You, Celebrate, Achimwene, Rwendo, Mudiwa Wangu, Mama But Why and Hello.