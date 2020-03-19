ZITF GM appointment awaits board

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

THE appointment of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company’s substantive general manager has been stalled due to the absence of the board to exercise its mandate, an official has said.

ZITF Company had been operating without a substantive general manager since the resignation of Nomathemba Ndlovu in July 2018.

The company’s sales executive Nicholas Ndebele has been acting in that capacity since then.

Industry and Commerce ministry permanent secretary Mavis Sibanda told NewsDay Business that the general manager would be appointed when the board has been put in place.

“We are currently seized with the matter of appointing the board. Currently, the board is not constituted. Once the board has been appointed, it will then appoint a general manager. The ministry does not appoint the general manager. We look forward to appoint the board soon,” she said.

Before her tenure was up, former ZITF Company board chairperson Ruth Ncube revealed that they had started the process of identifying the new general manager: “We are really at the final stage, so we are going to announce anytime soon,” she said then.

However, her term ended before the appointment was made.

Ndebele joined ZITF Company in November 2017 as the sales executive.

He is a business development specialist with over 15 years of experience gained in the commercial and non-profit sectors.

ZITF is one of the biggest trade showcases in the world.

On Tuesday, however, government suspended the international trade showcase due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At the time of its suspension, a total of 231 direct exhibitors had confirmed participation with 78% of the available space already taken up.

The annual event was supposed to run from April 21 to 25 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo under the theme, “Augmenting Trade and Investment towards a Shared Economic Vision”.