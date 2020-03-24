Zim singer resumes shows in China

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

AFRO-FUSION musician Whitney “Brity” Matiyanga, who is part of the line-up of artistes performing at The Xiamen Ling Ling International Circus in China, said she has resumed her shows that were put on hold after the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

The tour had been put on hold to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

Matiyanga is among 15 other international outfits on tour in China. The 26-year-old drummer, singer, actress and theatre stage play director was selected to perform at the Circus after performing at the Bergen Afro Arts Festival in Norway last year.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Matiyanga, who is currently on a two-year contract tour scheduled to end in September said she had been off the stage for two months since January.

“Since January to March 20 we could not hold any shows, but we later resumed on Saturday since the cases of the virus have slowed down and businesses are now operating. I performed at The Xiamen Ling Ling International Circus to entertain guests,” she said.

“The virus has been affecting my shows because we had been quarantined since January and we could not perform since all businesses were closed. This has affected the business and opportunities because Ling Ling International Circus gives exposure and chances to make connections with people from other countries.”

Matiyanga, who is renowned for her trademark energetic stage performances, with a knack for blowing away her audiences, indicated that the tour was an opportunity that would broaden her international contacts.

“I am enjoying meeting new artists and people around. My expectations were to push my music from here and it is now unfolding into reality because last December I released a video from my latest single titled Fame Without Money which featured Datler, Proskan and Gracious Sithole,” she said.

Her schedule will encompass practical workshops, dancing, singing and playing instruments which include mbira and konga drums.