Zanu PF suspends DCC elections

THE Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial executive has suspended its district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections that were scheduled for this month, citing health threats posed by the coronavirus, but insiders said the postponement had more to do with lack of preparation.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Insiders said even without the coronavirus pandemic, it was impossible for the elections to be held this month because the party was still preparing the cell registers critical for the polls.

The Zanu PF structures in the province have been in disarray, with war veterans and youths accusing sitting MPs and provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe of sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa by failing to mobilise support for the Zanu PF leader’s rallies.

Early this month, tempers flared at a Zanu PF district meeting in Muzarabani after some officials accused the provincial leadership of destroying the party.

The province, previously Zanu PF’s stronghold during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s era, has been destabilised by internal squabbles and factional fights.

“We are busy with our party cell structures and for now, we cannot talk of DCC elections because we have to first put our house in order and for now all activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic,” provincial party spokesperson Alfred Mufunga said.

“The delay in conducting the elections and unsuccessful rallies has nothing to do with G40. As Zanu PF, we are just updating the cells and the exercise has been on-going since the formation of the party.”

Youths in the province accused Mazowe North legislator Campion Mugweni of bribing some runners in the party so that he lands a youth league position, a charge he denied.

“I did not bribe anyone, but the youths are pushing me to grab the post because I am a hard worker,” Mugweni said.