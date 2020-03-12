Vaka Hardware

Recent Posts
Fuel licence fees hiked 8 600%newsday March 12, 2020
Zimbabwe, US cross swords over sanctionsnewsday March 12, 2020
AMH Voices
AMHVoices: AU must now step innewsday March 6, 2020
OUR country is in the grip of numerous strands of crises, which we lay the blame on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance ...
AMHVoices: Stay-aways now a waste of precious timenewsday March 6, 2020
I AM currently wondering about the personal benefit of staying away when one is self-employed like the majority of us. ...