Tuku inspires rising artiste

BY TARISAI MUDAHONDO

UP and coming Zimdancehall artiste Blessing “Last Seen” Chirenga (pictured) last week said he was inspired by the late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi to take up music.

The Chiweshe-based musician released his first single in October last year titled Kudzungaira Hakuna Last Seen, which was recorded by Oskid Studios.

The death of Mtukudzi pushed the musician into the studio as he was keen to keep the Mashonaland Central flag high.

“The death of my homeboy Tuku was the genesis of my career. I was pained and wondered about the future of my province, hence I decided to join the music industry and uplift my province,” said the artiste.

Tuku, who died on January 23 last year, was buried at his rural home in Madziva, Mashonaland Central.

Chirenga has three singles to his name — Kudzungaira Hakuna Last Seen, Akazvitanga Riinhi? and Kushoropodza.

Meanwhile, the musician told NewsDay Life & Style that he was working on collaborations with Madiz and Hosiah Chipanga.

“This year, I am already working with Madiz and Hosiah Chipanga in my next singles whose titles I am not yet at liberty to disclose,” he said.