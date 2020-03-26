Sinazo releases new music video

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

UNITED KINGDOM-based Zimbabwean Afro Pop music outfit, Sinazo, has released a new music video for their song titled Amina in which they feature the internationally acclaimed Bulawayo arts group Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa).

The group was formed in January 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa to promote Kalanga language and culture through music.

The Afro pop outfit was nominated best group at the Zimbabwe Music Awards 2020 (ZIMA) held on January 25 in Harare.

Director of the group Tishabona Tish Malaba said they have not been releasing many videos, but the song Amina is the start of a chain of forthcoming videos.

“That motion of pictures adds value to music because it is an experience for fans and draws people’s attention better than audio sound alone. It took less than 48 hours after the release of the song for the video to be screened on national television. This was a reflection that we had got it right,” he said.

Malaba said the use of the word Amina in the song is both poetic and homonymous as it is a word with multiple meanings.

Malaba said the year 2020 was going to be an adventurous year for them as the group was looking forward to releasing a new album, but has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaba said the name Sinazo came about because they believed that they had what it takes to penetrate the competitive music industry “(Sinazo izingoma” (we have the songs)), he said. The group is made up of Lorin Lolo Sibanda, Khaliphile Khally Sibanda, JustPercy Mpofu and manager Trevor Kaitse Ncube.