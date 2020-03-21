Nyoni relishing Caps’ sprint race

Speedy winger Ian Nyoni said he would make the most of his expected short-lived stay at Caps United after the Green Machine took him on loan from Chapungu.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Nyoni is enjoying his time at Makepekepe where he has found everything different from what he experienced at his parent club, particularly the competition for places and the work environment.

With the start of the season currently hanging in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nyoni’s opportunities in the green and white stripes are set to be more limited than was originally planned as his time at Caps lapses at the end of the year whereupon he returns to the Gweru-based Air Force of Zimbabwe side which was relegated at the end of last season.

It is likely that the Premier Soccer League will come up with a revised programme to see the year out as they cannot under the circumstances be able to fit in a full season in the six months that could be available to them.

Nyoni is raring to go, but like any other player, he will have to display his skills only at training.

His coming in at Caps brought with it an air of optimism in the Green Machine faithful after the heartbreak of missing out on the title on the last day of the campaign last term.

He is among a host of new signings, among them Leroy Mavhunga, who is going to be one of his rivals for the two wing positions where they will tussle it out with another speedster Pheneas Bamusi.

“So far it has been good. The standards are better, but I must admit that competition is stiff here. I have to work hard so that I remain relevant to the team’s objectives,” Nyoni told the NewsDay Sport this week.

“There are highly-rated players here. Of course, my stay here might be short, but I have to play to the best of my abilities to leave an indelible mark at such a big institution.

“It comes with a lot of pressure playing for Caps, but I have embraced the challenge and I am slowly adapting to the culture at this club and also the coach’s type of play.

While the dates for the start of the season are unknown, Nyoni is already dreaming about starring in the Harare derby against Dynamos.

“This match (Harare derby) has a lot of attention countrywide and I am excited about it. It comes with a lot of opportunities, hoping that we will be at the winning end of it,” he added.

Last season, Nyoni was one of Chapungu stand-out performers. But he had already won hearts at the Harare giants when he spearheaded Chapungu’s back-to-back wins over Caps. Dynamos were also in the stampede for his signature, but Nyoni opted for Caps.