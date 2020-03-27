Nekati dreams big for Chicken Inn

ONE of Chicken Inn’s 2020 biggest signings, defender Ian Nekati, is excited by his move to the GameCocks and is targeting winning the league championship.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Warriors right-back, who has been given a nod in the senior men’s national team for the African Nations Championships, says the reception he received at Chicken Inn was tremendous.

Nekati joined Chicken Inn from ZPC Kariba having been the subject of interest from a number of teams in the topflight.

“It has been good at Chicken Inn so far but I cannot say much because I have not had much time with my new teammates and the coach. But the welcome has been good, everyone is happy with me being here. I don’t regret joining Chicken Inn. I think it was a good move,” Nekati said.

The Castle Lager 2019 Soccer Star finalist is looking forward to the new season, whose start has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus, and is targeting the league title and any other trophies that will be on offer this year.

“It’s sad we have this crisis brought about by the coronavirus and we have been sent home and we will not be training as a team. But be that as it may, I want to help the guys and win something for the club that has shown faith and confidence in me. As a player, obviously I want to win the league title and any tournaments that will come our way,” Nekati said.

“It is also my wish that I get more call-ups to the Warriors and represent my country and my ambition is to play outside the country in the near future and I have made efforts towards achieving that goal.”

Chicken Inn decided against renewing Ben Nyahunzvi’s contract and the player crossed the floor to Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Warriors’ defender joined the club together with other new recruits including Leeroy Ndlovu, Brian Muza, Nielson Ketala, Shepard Mhlanga, Clive Dzingayi, Lucas Sibanda, Paddington Nyamakura and Bryan Giant.

He missed out on a pre-season invitational tournament in Malawi due to injury but he travelled with the team. Chicken Inn were runners-up to FC Platinum in the league last year and bowed out of the Chibuku Super Cup in the early stages.

Their only league title was in 2015 under coach Joey Antipas who briefly left the side to join AmaZulu in South Africa before bouncing back to take the reins.