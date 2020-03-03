Nakamba to set up foundation

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS and English Premier League side Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is set to establish a foundation to assist under-privileged children in his boyhood city, Bulawayo.

Plans are afoot to acquire land from the city council to set up the premises.

The move was revealed by Bulawayo City Football Club chairman Jerry Sibanda, who said they would assist the Warriors player to acquire the land.

Nakamba, through his construction company Didirika Operations, yesterday donated a soccer kit valued at £3 500 to Bulawayo City.

“The boy (Nakamba) has applied for a foundation and he is looking for space and we are trying to assist him in terms of that,” Sibanda said.

Marvelous’ father, Anthony, said if the foundation comes to fruition, children from poor backgrounds would benefit.

“Marvelous wants to establish a foundation, but it is not yet there, maybe in a month or two, but for now, there is nothing to talk about. But the plan, if the foundation is set up, is for him to assist under-privileged children in the city in their schooling, among other things,” the senior Nakamba said.

If he is successful in setting up the foundation, Marvelous would follow in the footsteps of other great African players who have done the same, the likes of Ivorian Didier Drogba, who turned out for Chelsea, and Nigeria’s former Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers’ Austin ”Jay Jay” Okocha.

Liverpool star, Senegalese Sadio Mane is reported to have pumped out £200 000 for the construction of a school in his home town of Bambaly in southern Senegal.

Meanwhile, the Bulawayo City chairman, Sibanda said they would be using the Puma kit as their playing kit for the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after bouncing back to the top league.

“This is our playing kit for this year and it came already branded in the United Kingdom,” he said.

Last week, Bulawayo City received three playing kits worth £6 000 from a United Kingdom-based partner Onele Gumbo, while a Bulawayo businessman, Amkela Nyoni, gave them 30 balls valued at R10 000.