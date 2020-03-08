Miner jailed 3 years for kidnapping partner’s brother

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

AN artisanal miner has been jailed three years for kidnapping, detaining and assaulting his colleague’s brother following a dispute over gold.

Nqobizitha Moyo (29) of Douglasdale in Bulawayo kidnaped Rangarirai Chinyota Nyoni (35), took him to his home and assaulted him.

The State argued that Moyo kidnapped Nyoni to push his younger brother Innocent Mapuranga to meet and resolve a gold dispute.

Moyo pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mafios Moyo on Monday.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to five years in jail, two of which were conditionally suspended. The court was told that on September 10, 2019 at around 11pm, Moyo visited Nyoni’s house armed with a knife. Moyo, who is a small-scale miner, was looking for Mapuranga to settle their dispute, but he found his brother at home and kidnapped him.

He held him hostage at his home and assaulted him only to release him after Nyoni promised to give him money the following day.