Man up for raping girl (11)

By Stephen Chadenga

A 36-YEAR-OLD Lalapanzi man last week appeared in court charged with raping an 11-year-old girl.

Munofa Shenjere pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Phathekile Msipa and was remanded in custody to Thursday for continuation of trial.

The State’s case is that on March 29 last year, the complainant was on her way to school in the company of three other pupils.

Shenjere emerged from the bushes and charged towards the victim.

The minor tried to run away, but tripped and fell.

The accused allegedly dragged her into the bushes and raped her.

He then threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the matter, after which she proceeded to school.

After school, the juvenile told her mother that she had been raped, but the parent did not take any action.

A few days later at church during virginity tests, a prophetess told the complainant’s mother that her daughter had been sexually abused.

A report was made to the police, leading to accused’s arrest.