Joyful Praise Choir on live DVD

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

LOCAL gospel group Joyful Praise Choir is set to record a live DVD off its fifth production — a 22-track album titled Jesus — on April 4 at Educare Hall in Gweru.

The project comes hard on the heels of the group’s fourth album titled Season Two.

Choir spokesperson Rudo Madhindi told NewsDay Life & Style that the DVD would be streamed live on their social media platforms following the ban on public gatherings as a way to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Madhindi said the Gweru-based outfit, which has been topping local radio charts with tracks that include Ngoro Yeminana and Usafira, has worked with some of the country’s finest gospel artistes.

“On this project, we have a few scheduled collaborations who might not be able to come as they may also be disturbed by the coronavirus where most people have to quarantine themselves. Considering the state of the nation following the pandemic and the call by the government to limit event numbers, we might have to do the recording, but live stream it,” she said.

She said collaborations blended different genres and created good music.

“Having budding musicians which will be a surprise when we launch the DVD has made it holistic and caters for various audiences. The songs are in different genres and languages.”

Madhindi said the project visionary Gamaliel Madhindi’s dream was to uplift the body of Christ as music played a vital role as an evangelistic tool. The songs on the forthcoming offering were composed and produced by Tamie Bima of Naletha Media and FMG Studios.

Themed Acknowledging and Appreciating God and His Work on Calvary, the DVD has tracks that include Makanyanya, Asi Nhai Jesu, Anyerere, Thando Lukhababa and Reign Jesus.