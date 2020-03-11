Jeys Marabini goes regional

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AFRO-POP ace Jeys Marabini (pictured)says he is going regional with his music as he feels he deserves recognition across Africa and says he will be performing in South Africa starting in June this year.

The tour is set to begin with a show dubbed “Jeys Marabini Invade SA Tour” on June 6 at the Hilbrow Theatre in Johannesburg.

“I wish my show in South Africa triumphs and it comes after fans asked me to do a show there. They have been asking why I do shows in Zimbabwe only” he said.

“So I feel this is a stepping stone for Jeys Marabini. Jeys Marabini is now regional. I feel I deserve that and I no longer want to perform in Zimbabwe only.”

The musician said he did not want to cocoon himself in one territory when there were opportunities to spread his wings.

“I want to spread my wings to the African continent through my music. So this is just the beginning,” he said.

Marabini said he was ready for the South Africa performance as he had been doing intense rehearsals.

“We are excited, so is everyone who follows my music. I have been getting comments from people promising to come and grace the show,” he said.

“So they need to know that Jeys Marabini is ready. We have started working on what we will present. We will sing new and old music from all my nine albums. I will feature some of the musicians whom I will be with in SA and I will reveal names soon.”