Gweru barred from killing stray donkeys

BY CHARLES LAITON

The High Court has issued an order barring the killing of stray donkeys and dogs in Gweru urban following an application by animal rights organisation, the Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ZNSPCA).

The order by Justice Benjamin Chikowero came about after ZNSPCA approached the court seeking an order to rescind the council’s decision to kill stray dogs and donkeys, whose numbers keep multiplying and pose a threat to motorists and residents.

Gweru residents recently approached council seeking a solution on stray animals.

Firewood loggers were accused of letting loose donkeys they use as draught power.

The loggers reportedly do not dispose of carcasses in the event the animals die; they let them rot on the streets.

In its application, ZNSPCA had also cited Local Government minister July Moyo as a co-respondent.

“The first respondent (City of Gweru)’s actions in killing stray donkeys within the Gweru Urban area without complying with the provisions of the Stock Trespass Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, be and is hereby declared unlawful,” Justice Chikowero said in his order issued on February 10.

“The first respondent be and is hereby interdicted from killing the donkeys found in its urban areas and the applicant (Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) shall take custody of stray animals and ensure that there are no stray animals in the urban area of the first respondent.”

According to the court papers, ZNSPCA approached the court late last year after City of Gweru adopted a shoot-to-kill policy on the animals, despite having agreed in June of the same year to trap the animals instead of killing them.

In some instances, the city authorities were said to have proceeded to shoot dead stray donkeys and even went further to kill non-stray donkeys in the presence of their owners.