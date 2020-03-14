Govt unveils model houses for Idai victims

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

VICE-president Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said government had made significant progress towards the rehabilitation of infrastructure in areas affected by Cyclone Idai in March last year.

Chiwenga made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri at the commissioning of two homesteads for Cyclone Idai victims, Lorraine Mudzingwa and Espina Mugariri – all widows in Hwame village in Chikomba district in Chivhu.

The Mudzingwa homestead was built by a local housing and property developer, Enhanced Mortgaging and House Africa after heeding the call by government to assist.

“Construction work is under way with significant footprints towards normalcy restoration being noted. Government, with the support of local donors, has made strides in constructing houses in the affected provinces,” he said.

“To date, base mapping, layout plans, testing, pegging and allocation of stands have been completed. Government took time to ensure that geo-physical surveys were done to avert disasters of similar nature in the future, thus the need to build better structures.”

Chikomba district was one of the affected nine districts among other areas in Manicaland, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

“The commissioning of the two homesteads in Chikomba marks the official handover of the housing infrastructure constructed by the government with the support of local donors,” he said.

On coronavirus, Chiwenga said government had intensified awareness programmes to prevent people from being exposed to the pandemic.