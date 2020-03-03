CBZ marathon grows bigger

By Sports Reporter

The CBZ marathon’s popularity is soaring, with 1 750 runners registering to compete in the second edition of the event, which takes place at Old Georgians Sports Club in Harare this Sunday.

Last year, the inaugural competition sponsored by one of the biggest financial institutions in Zimbabwe attracted 1 400 competitors, who competed in all the races that were on offer from 5km to the main 42.2km.

Interestingly, registration for the upcoming race had to be closed within 48 hours of its opening, as it was now fully subscribed.

Top South African athlete and 2019 Comrades marathon winner, Edward Mothibi is the star attraction for this year’s event.

The winner qualifies to participate in the Two Oceans and Comrades marathons in South Africa during the course of the year, although this is dependent on whether they meet the qualifying time.

Munyaradzi Jari, the inaugural winner of the CBZ Marathon, crossed the finishing line in 2 hours 23 minutes 6 seconds last year and he will be hoping to defend his title.

Serial Comrades Marathon winner, Stephen Muzhingi is also expected to take his place in the line up for this year’s CBZ Marathon.

Categories for this year’s event include 5km, 10km, 21.1km and 42.2km races.

Wheelchair racers will also be part of the event in the 21.1km category.

“The CBZ Marathon’s main objective is to encourage, inspire and motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to improve their mental and physical health through running and exercise,” Matilda Nyathi, the executive group marketing and corporate affairs at CBZ, said.