Cabinet to decide fate of ZITF: Health ministry

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Health and Child Care ministry has revealed that it has no authority to defer the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair showcase, which will be held in Bulawayo from April 21 to 25 to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus since some of the exhibitors will be drawn from outside the country.

The ministry indicated that only the Executive and Legislature could authoritatively stop the exhibition on those grounds.

This was after Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni this week said the city’s surveillance team had no capacity to host national and international events such as the annual ZITF and Independence Day celebrations following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Health permanent secretary Agnes Mahomva said as a ministry, they had no power to ban the trade fair.

“I cannot give you a position at the moment, quite clearly because the consultations are taking place and those who are directly involved in that will finally come up with a decision, but we are happy that they are consulting us as the Ministry of Health,” she said.

“We are the ones that have the technical expertise to be able to say what is happening or what has happened. So we would like to remind you that we are giving daily advice to the nation and we are ready to give anyone and everybody specific advice from specific areas, whether it’s a conference.”

She added: “As a ministry, we are going to give the technical sound advice to help those that are making decisions. As we speak, Zimbabwe has no case of confirmed COVID-19 and we are happy with what we are doing. The little resources that we have are really helping us to do the best that we can.”