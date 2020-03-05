Anti-machete blitz nets 4 500 panners

Police have arrested 4 560 people since the launch of an anti-machete blitz in mining communities in January, in an effort to end violent crimes perpetrated by machete gangs and bring sanity to the mining areas.

By Staff reporter

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the latest arrests were in Kwekwe, Zvishavane and Gokwe.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested 4 560 people to date since the inception of the of the operation, which is focused on curbing illegal mining activities at mining sites all over the country,” he said.

“The latest arrests were made in Kwekwe, Zvishavane and Gokwe on March 3, 2020, where 457 people who were engaging in prospecting for gold without a licence, trespassing and illegal vending were nabbed.”

Nyathi said the operation would continue until all mining activities are conducted in accordance with the law.