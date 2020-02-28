ZPCS dumps Whawha FC

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has dumped Whawha FC which is the main reason why the club failed to meet deadlines to pay up Premier Soccer League affiliation fees.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Gweru prison wardens missed the two deadlines initially set at January 31 and then February 21 and it has emerged that their parent organisation, ZPCS opted against paying the money despite initially pledging to support the club upon their promotion.

The prison wardens are pinning their hopes on one of the country’s largest financial institutions, BancABC to bail them out.

Impeccable sources revealed that the ZPCS refused to honour their promise of supporting Whawha on January 31, with reports suggesting that the same organisation had fulfilled the obligation for Tenax.

“It’s the ZPCS management that led to this situation. When we won in the Central Region, they gave us the greenlight to go on to the Premiership.

“They also promised to affiliate for us only for them to renege on that pledge,” said the source.

ZPCS spokesperson Meya Kanyezi referred questions to the institution’s national sports officer Richard Tarangei, who refused to comment on the matter.

Club chairman Watson Matara told the NewsDay Sport that they were in line to get assistance, but admitted that they were likely to face a tough season due to economic difficulties.

Meanwhile, PSL said the Whawha FC matter would be deliberated on at the annual general meeting slated for March 6.

“The matter will only be discussed at the AGM to be held on March 6,” said PSL spokesperson Kudzi Bare.

However, in the event that Whawha completely fail to pay the affiliation, the slot will revert to the Zifa Central Region and will likely be given to runners-up, Sheasham.