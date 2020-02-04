ZITF says 78% exhibition space sold

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has sold 78% of its exhibition space, as preparations for this year’s edition of the trade showcase gather pace, an official has said.

The multi-sectorial trade showcase, set to run from April 21 to 25, will be held under the theme Augmenting Trade and Investment towards a Shared Economic Vision.

The theme, according to organisers, builds on the engagement and re-engagement thrust that the country is pursuing, which is developing relationships with everyone.

“The marketing and promotion campaign, which was officially launched in November last year, has gained traction, with a total of 231 direct exhibitors having heeded the call to book exhibition space,” ZITF Company marketing and public relations manager Stella Nkomo said recently.

In terms of space taken, 38 882 square metres of the available

49 631 square metres of exhibition space has been taken up.

Last year, about 816 direct and indirect exhibitors participated at the show.

In relation to local participation, 46% of exhibitors were from Harare down from 47% in 2018, while Bulawayo-based companies recorded significant increase, from 29% in 2018 to 34%.

Representation from other cities around the country shrunk to 15% from 19%.

Nkomo said trade shows were a particularly useful place for small and medium-sized businesses to develop leads and generate sales.

“We, therefore, urge all current and potential customers to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the premier engagement platform between and among trading and co-operating partners, potential investors, international and local businesspeople,” she said.

Notable events that will take place at the show include the ZITF International Business Conference, which is organised in conjunction with the National Economic Consultative forum on April 22 and the official opening ceremony on April 24.

The ZITF Company is collaborating with the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries to host the manufacturers’ conference on April 23, while the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce will host their annual business luncheon on the same day.

The third ZITF Innovators Forum will be taking place from April 21 to 23 under the theme Industrialisation, Modernisation through Innovation.

The event, whose highlights are an Innovations Pitch Day and a Hackathon, aims to encourage innovators to demonstrate creative use of information communication technologies to solve real-life business challenges.

ZITF will this year host its inaugural Diplomats Forum, which aims to promote Zimbabwe’s bilateral relationships with the international community as part of Vision 2030.

Nkomo said the event would see a high-level government representation hosting foreign diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe as well as delegations from their host countries to showcase the breadth and quality of investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe.