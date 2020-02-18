Zimbabwe scores big on global stage

TWO Zimbabwean human resources experts scored big at the recently held world global human resources awards ceremony, the World Human Resource Directors (HRD) 28th Congress in Mumbai, India.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited human resources director, Phillimon Chitagu, who is also an international speaker and NewsDay columnist Emannuel Zvada, human resources advisor for 3rd Eye Africa Consulting Group scooped awards during the event that brought together more than 2 800 professionals from across the globe.

Zvada said receiving the award gave the nation a chance to be part of the global market.

“Having us receiving such Global HR awards have actually placed the country and Zimbabwean human resources on the global market. Indeed, it is true that success does not come on a silver platter but it is earned and you work for it. The two HR gurus have proved it,” Zvada said.

Chitagu, who is also current president of IPMZ, said the event was very critical considering that Zimbabwe was still behind in terms of artificial intelligence and as a country, it was ideal to borrow some practices from India.

Zvada has eight years’ experience in the human resources field and is also involved in advisory services and training for many companies both locally and regionally. The event is ranked among the largest rendezvous for human resources professionals in the world.