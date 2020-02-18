Thief breaks into Muzenda’s house

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A CHEEKY thief, who broke into 10 houses, including the late former Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s Chishawasha house where he stole a 49-inch television set, appeared before a Harare magistrate yesterday.

Paul Kachepa (38) pleaded guilty to all 10 counts of unlawful entry when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to February 24 for plea recording.

Allegations are that on December 18, 2018, Kachepa broke into Muzenda’s house in Gletwin, Chishawasha.

It is alleged that Kachepa stole a 49-inch Samsung plasma television set, 52-inch Hisense plasma television set and went away.

Police received information that Kachepa was behind the unlawful entry and interviewed him. Kachepa admitted stealing the items.

The State alleges that Kachepa voluntarily led the police to the complainant’s house.

Using the same modus operandi, Kachepa also broke into Richard Rwodzi’s residence and stole a 40-inch plasma screen and several household items valued at $9 350.

The State alleges that Kachepa on February 7, broke into one Magombedze’s residence and stole 26-inch plasma screen and a torch before he went away unnoticed.

On the same day, he also broke into Samson Mawende’s residence and stole 42-inch plasma screen, 3 in 1 canon printer and other valuables worth $17 000.

Kachepa also broke into Gloria Chiparei, Tsitsi Nyaningwe, Calvin Musango, Rutendo Tsoro, Potty Musanokuwa and Edward Tasaranga’s homes and allegedly stole property worth thousands of dollars.