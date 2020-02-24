StarBrite 2020 registration opens

STARBRITE executive director Barney Mpariwa says the 2020 edition offers many gifted Zimbabweans a golden opportunity to transform their lives through their talents.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Mpariwa said the Season 9 auditions were set to begin in April, marking a countrywide search for Zimbabwe’s next big undiscovered entertainer.

“Following the success of the past StarBrite shows since 2012, StarBrite continues to seek meaningful and significant partnerships into 2020 and beyond. This significant stage is designed to bring the communities together to encourage talented people of this beautiful nation of ours to showcase their spoken word or poetry, singing and dance skills on stage,” he said.

“StarBrite has extended its reign as the number one reality show in total viewership, since the series premiered in 2012. This is the only talent competition series open to performers of all backgrounds, allowing them to showcase their skills and take the stage in front of the celebrity judges panel, as well as, the entire country.”

Mpariwa described the recently held competition’s finals won by teen sensation, 18-year-old singer, Takudzwa Ncube , as a special edition that honoured the late music icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

“The last season of StarBrite finals was in honour of the late music icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi as all the contestants were made to perform live with the StarBrite band a song each, done and performed by the music icon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ncube recently shrugged off stiff competition from eight other finalists to be crowned the talent search’s overall winner at Wood Sensation Club in Belvedere, Harare.

Ncube is set to receive a residential stand from Charlene Investments, 20 000 bricks from a local brick manufacturer, a recording contract, winner’s shield, networking, publishing, artist-grooming package from GISAA valued at US$5 000 and $10 000 among other prizes.

The first runner up Ratidzo Mpeswe from Kwekwe High will get a recording contract for two singles and a certificate in music from Music Cross Roads Academy among other prizes while the Junior Category winner Leona Furusa (15) will receive a recording contract and a certificate in music from Music Cross Roads Academy.