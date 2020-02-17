Police break silence on Wedza shooting incident

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Mashonaland East province have broken the silence on a shooting incident involving the officer-in-charge at Hwedza Police Station, who allegedly shot an imbiber at a local nightclub.

The victim, Fungai Madziro (37), spent over a week in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare after he was allegedly shot in the neck by Chief Inspector Buckstone Dodzo, who was driving away imbibers from the nightclub.

According to medical papers seen by NewsDay, the bullet entered “zone 2, anterior neck (triangular are of the neck) and exited above the scapula on the left side”.

Madziro also suffered damaged neck veins, resulting in surgeons taking some from his thigh to replace those ripped by the bullet.

Speaking at a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ)-organised community reporting workshop held in Marondera at the weekend, provincial police boss Commissioner Erasmus Makodza said detectives were seized with the matter.

“Information we have is that the said police officer, together with others, were driving away some people from a bar. The patrons became violent and the victim tried to disarm the police officer, resulting in the shooting accident. The matter is currently under investigation from the CID. We have some witnesses who have come forward to testify on the matter,” he said.

On Friday, villagers from Mapingure and Madziro’s relatives threatened to demonstrate at Wedza Police Station, demanding Dodzo’s arrest for attempted murder.

According to police insiders, Dodzo is treating the issue as an accidental discharge, but the victim’s relatives are disputing the claim.