NetOne launches hourly bundle service

NETONE has introduced the “AmaSixty60 Bundle” which gives subscribers a whopping one gigabyte for $10.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

This comes as a relief to many as there has currently been a massive surge in bundle costs from the country’s network providers that has seen most people unable to afford social media platforms as well as calling and texting.

NetOne spokesperson Eldrette Shereni said the innovation was meant to bring relief to the company’s wide spectrum of users and service consumers.

“The ‘hourly bundle’ affectionately known as the ‘AmaSixty60 Bundle’ is a service we have introduced on our platforms, that is the *171# menu and the OneMoney platform under bundle purchases, to empower our customers with accessibility to the worldwide web,” Shereni said.

“It is no secret that most operations on our phones require the internet and it is our wish that subscribers derive value at affordable prices at all times through their network of choice, the one the only, NetOne.”

The innovation has been received with joy by many network consumers.

“With the AmaSixty60 bundle I can now upload videos to my social media pages, download big files and stream series of my favourite shows and I simply love it,” said Tamuka Rukweza of Harare.

Michelle Damba, a University of Zimbabwe student said: “As a student I have been using the AmaSixty60 bundle to do my research and download journals on my laptop. It has meant no more queuing in the library and I now have more time to refine my work before submitting.”

NetOne has also extended the “Zero-Tariff Promotion” to March 31, 2020 and the “Back2School Promotion” on its mobile financial service platform OneMoney.

Shereni said the extension of the “Zero-Tariff Promotion” was meant to help the transacting public to make payments, send and receive money with ease.

“OneMoney also launched the “School Fees for Less Promotion” that has seen parents and students receiving a percentage of the money paid towards school fees through OneMoney, back on their mobile accounts,” she said.