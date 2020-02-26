NetOne appoints acting CEO

By Tafadzwa Mhlanga

STATE-CONTROLLED mobile network operator NetOne has again suspended its chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje and chief finance officer Sibusiso Ndlovu on allegations of abuse of office following an internal audit.

Reports suggest that NetOne former acting chief finance officer Chipo Jaisson has been named acting CEO. The audit is alleged to have shown that Muchenje and his finance manager implemented unilateral decisions which had no board approvals, a move that ignited boardroom squabbles.

This development comes at a time Muchenje was producing positive results at the parastatal.

This is not the first time Muchenje is being suspended by the board as the same happened during former ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira’s era.

Efforts to get a comment from Muchenje could not materialise as his mobile phone was not reachable.